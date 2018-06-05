Christine Cherrico departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 31, 2018. Family and friends will unite for a visitation on Monday, June 11, 2018 from 6 pm – 8 pm. On Tuesday, June 12, 2018 visitation will be held from 11:00 am until time of service 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, MD. Interment immediately following at MD Veteran Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

