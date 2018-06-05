May Juvenile Arrests from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

A 14-year-old male from California was arrested on May 11 for Dangerous Weapon on School Property.

A 15-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested on May 15, 2018 for Possession of a Dangerous Weapon on School Grounds, Disruption of School Activities and Trespassing on School Grounds.

A 16-year-old male from Mechanicsville was arrested for Second-Degree Assault on May 18, 2018.

A 14-year-old male from Washington D.C. was arrested for two counts of Rogue and Vagabond on May 20, 2018.

A 17-year-old male from Lexington Park was arrested for Theft on May 22, 2018.

A 16-year-old male from Great Mills was arrested on May 23, 2018 for Concealed Dangerous Weapon.

A 12-year-old female, a 14-year-old female and 16-year-old male from California were all arrested and charged with Theft: Less than $100 on May 29, 2018.