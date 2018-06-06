Maryland Casinos Generate Record $156.5 Million in Revenue During May

State’s casino gaming revenue increases 14.7% year over year

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced that May 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos set a new single-month record of $156,555,593, an increase of 14.7% compared to the May 2017 total of $136,464,277.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino & Hotel in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

The previous record month was March 2018, when the six casinos combined to generate $150,073,958 in gaming revenue. May 2018 was the fifth full month in which it was possible to make a direct year-over-year comparison including all six of the state’s casinos. MGM National Harbor opened on December 8, 2016.

“As our casino partners continue to innovate and add new amenities, it’s exciting that all six properties saw year-over-year increases in May,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “We congratulate them on an excellent month and we’re looking forward to their continued success.”

MGM National Harbor totaled $62,300,446 from both slot machines and table games in May. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in May at MGM National Harbor was: $375.78 for slot machines, $6,745.60 for banked table games and $1,435.11 for non-banked table games. May 2018 revenue at MGM National Harbor increased by $11,748,361, or 23.2%, from May 2017. MGM National Harbor operates 2,701 slot machines and 178 (139 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Live! Casino & Hotel totaled $52,021,319 from both slot machines and table games in May. Live! Casino & Hotel’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $289.10 for slot machines, $3,225.19 for banked table games and $845.65 for non-banked table games. May 2018 revenue at Live! Casino & Hotel increased by $6,130,908, or 13.4%, from May 2017. Live! Casino & Hotel operates 4,004 slot machines and 198 (148 banked and 50 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore totaled $24,077,214 from both slot machines and table games in May. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $191.48 for slot machines, $2,330.83 for banked table games and $744.51 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s May 2018 revenue increased by $482,264, or 2.0%, from May 2017. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,200 slot machines and 168 (145 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville totaled $6,786,329 from both slot machines and table games in May. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $232.02 for slot machines, $1,802.67 for banked table games and $366.77 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s May 2018 revenue increased by $428,276, or 6.7%, from May 2017. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 22 (14 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Ocean Downs Casino totaled $6,432,590 from slot machines and table games in May. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $212.81 for slot machines and $1,749.13 for banked table games. Ocean Downs Casino’s May 2018 revenue increased by $1,114,255, or 21.0%, from May 2017. Ocean Downs Casino operates 892 slot machines and 10 banked table games. The first table games at Ocean Downs Casino were introduced in December 2017. Ocean Downs Casino does not have non-banked table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,937,695 from both slot machines and table games in May. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $207.25 for slot machines and $1,253.88 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s May 2018 revenue increased by $187,252, or 3.9%, from May 2017. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort does not have non-banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.

MAY 2018 CASINO NUMBERS