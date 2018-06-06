Maryland Conservation Corps Now Recruiting Young Adults

Award-Winning Program Provides Practical Experience and Skills Training
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is now recruiting members for the Maryland Conservation Corps, an award-winning AmeriCorps program that engages young adults aged 17-25 in extensive conservation, environmental and natural resources management projects across the state.
The department seeks to hire 35 full-time members who will work on five to seven teams for an 11-month period, beginning in September 2018.
In an average year, Maryland Conservation Corps members will:
- Conduct interpretive state park programming
- Help preserve rich historical heritage sites
- Improve park nature centers
- Maintain hundreds of miles of trails
- Plant thousands of trees
- Provide environmental education programming for Maryland students
- Restore wildlife habitat
- Support the improvement of the Chesapeake and coastal bays
- Work with schools to plant bay grasses
“The Maryland Conservation Corps provides young adults with a meaningful opportunity to gain experience in environmental science and natural resource conservation,” Maryland Park Service Superintendent Nita Settina said. “From aquatic systems and public lands management, the program offers hands-on, real-world experience in a team-based environment that supports community service and conservation stewardship.”
To be considered, interested individuals must submit an online application. Placement will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Maryland Conservation Corps program is funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism and Maryland Department of Natural Resources.