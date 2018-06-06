Two Bridges in Charles County to be Replaced

Projects Address Structurally Deficient Bridges

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is beginning two bridge replacement projects, totaling $16.8 million, in Charles County. The structures are two of the 69 structurally deficient bridges that Governor Larry Hogan pledged to fix in June 2015.

“Our administration hit the road running to rebuild our aging transportation infrastructure. One by one, we are building new bridges that will last for decades,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Our commitment will continue until all deficient bridges are addressed so Marylanders and visitors to our state can get around safely and efficiently.”

MDOT SHA will replace the MD 254 (Cobb Island Road) Bridge over Neale Sound for $15.2 million. The 55-year-old bridge is safe but has outlived its useful service life and needs to be replaced. The new bridge will have 14-foot lanes and bike lane, as well as a raised sidewalk for pedestrians on the west side of the bridge providing a connection from the mainland to the island. Crews will also install pedestrian lighting along the bridge. The project will be complete fall 2020.

Traffic will be minimally impacted by construction, as the new bridge will be constructed next to the existing structure. There will, however, be times when large equipment is staged close to the roadway requiring occasional off-peak closures to move equipment and material into place. During lane closures, MDOT SHA will use a flagging operation to guide motorists through the work zone.

Cobb Island is a 290-acre triangle surrounded by the Wicomico River on one side, the Potomac River on another and Neale Sound on the third.

In Nanjemoy, Charles County, MDOT SHA has started preliminary utility relocation work in advance of a project to replace the MD 224 (Riverside Road) Bridge over Thorne Gut Branch. The $1.6 million project will be complete this fall.

The 71-year-old bridge is safe but in need of replacement. MDOT SHA will close MD 224 beginning June 16 for 10 weeks to minimize the duration of construction. Local access will be maintained up to the bridge closure. Traffic will be detoured during construction from MD 224 to MD 426 (Liverpool Point Road) to MD 6 (Port Tobacco Road) and back to MD 224.

Of the 5,286 bridges in the State of Maryland, MDOT SHA maintains 2,567 bridges, 19 of which are moveable (draw or swing bridges). Maryland has one of the lowest percent of structurally deficient bridges in the nation due to investments and proactive repairs to keep bridges safe.

