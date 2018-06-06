Cruisin’ SOMD Car Show Raises Money for the at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home

Cruisin SOMD held The 7th Annual Cruisin’ SOMD Car show on May 26, 2018, at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home .

The 100 mile cruise had over 170 cars, & trucks registered which ended at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Over the years Cruisin’ SOMD has raised $82,000.00 for our Veterans at Charlotte Hall.

Cruisin’ Sponsors outings to places such as Smith Island, Baysox and Blue Crabs games. They have purchased rehab equipment, and a new pavilion.

Events such as Proms, Winter Balls, Crab Feast, Oyster Scald, and many more things. Our Veterans love this event and enjoy getting out and seeing all the wonderful cars.

The Day was a success. Thank you Crusin SOMD for always supporting Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and our Veterans.

