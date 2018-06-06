No Injuries Reported in Early Morning Rollover in Lexington Park

June 6, 2018

On Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Pegg Road, and Ronald Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of a motor vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side, and people possibly trapped.

Units arrived on scene to discover two vehicles in the roadway, with one vehicle on its side, all victims were self-extricated from the vehicles.

No injuries were reported and two subjects signed patient care refusal forms on the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, updates will be provided when available.


This entry was posted on June 6, 2018 at 8:11 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.