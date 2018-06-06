Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit Makes Multiple Arrests

On March 29th, 2018, search and seizure warrants for the body of Gregorik Brent Collington (DOB- 05/05/1986), Collington’s 2017 Jeep Renegade, and Collington’s residence, located at 12558 Santa Rosa Road, Lusby, MD 20657. These search warrants were in reference to a CDS investigation being conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

On March 30th, 2018 the aforementioned search and seizure warrants were executed.

During the search warrants the following items were located:

One clear plastic bag containing approximately 6.3 grams of suspected cocaine

One black digital scale with suspected cocaine residue.

Multiple folds of U.S. currency in different denominations.

Collington was placed under arrest and charged with Possession w/Intent to Distribute CDS: Cocaine, Possession of CDS: Cocaine, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia: Digital Scale.

On April 26th, 2018, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit observed a hand to hand CDS transaction in Chesapeake Beach, MD.

Road patrol officers were summoned to conduct a traffic stop on a black Mazda passenger vehicle whose occupants were involved in the CDS transaction. A traffic stop was conducted on the Mazda, and the occupants were identified as Aimee Lynne Simon and Daniel Milton Acton 2nd.

A K-9 scan of the vehicle was conducted resulting in a positive alert.

A search of the Mazda and both occupants was conducted. Simon was found to be in possession of approximately 4 grams of suspected heroin.

Simon was arrested and charged with Distribution of CDS: Heroin, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute CDS: Heroin, Possession of CDS: Heroin, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.

Acton was arrested and charged with Distribution of CDS: Heroin, and Conspiracy to Distribute CDS: Heroin.

On May 8th, 2018, a search and seizure warrants for the bodies of Tyson Wayne Black and Reina Milagro Andujar were obtained in reference to an ongoing CDS investigation being conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

Members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office DEU conducted surveillance on Black and Andujar. Road Patrol officers were summoned to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle being occupied by Black, Andujar, and Andujar’s three-year-old son in Chesapeake Beach, MD.

A K-9 was done on the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert.

A search of Reina Milagro Andujar revealed a clear plastic bag in Andujars’ underwear between her underwear and her body. The bag contained five smaller individual bags, two of which contained suspected heroin and three of which contained suspected cocaine. The bags of suspected heroin weighed approximately 1.1 grams and the bags of suspected cocaine weighed approximately 1.3 grams.

A search of Tyson Wayne Black revealed $410.00 in United States currency.

An investigation into Tyson Black and Reina Andujar had been ongoing since April 8th, 2018. The investigation began after a fatal opiate overdose in Chesapeake Beach, MD. Through investigation, it was learned the deceased had been last seen getting into a white Acura passenger car owned by Reina Andujar. Through investigation and numerous tips it was learned Andujar and Black were dating.

Tyson Black’s activities were indicative of Black distributing heroin and cocaine.

Black and Andujar were arrested and charged with Possession w/ Intent to Distribute: Heroin, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute: Cocaine, Conspiracy to Distribute: Heroin, Conspiracy to Distribute: Cocaine, Possession of CDS : Heroin, and Possession of CDS: Cocaine.

On May 21, 2018, Teffren Teran Jones was indicted by a grand jury in the Circuit Court of Calvert County charging him with two counts of Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Narcotics, Possession of Narcotics Production Equipment, Possession of CDS Paraphernalia, and Possession of CDS Packaging material. This indictment is the result of a CDS investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

On May 21, 2018, Chester Termain Jones was indicted by a grand jury in the Circuit Court of Calvert County charging him with Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Narcotics, and Distribution of CDS: Narcotics. This indictment is the result of a CDS investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

On May 11, 2018, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit executed a search warrant at 3802 16th Street, Apartment A, Chesapeake Beach, MD. The search warrant was the result of a CDS investigation conducted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office DEU.

Recovered from the residence was $717 in United States currency, several controlled prescription pills, and 34 grams of cocaine/crack-cocaine.

Two occupants of the residence, Jessica Robbyn Longfellow, and Ernest Coates Jr., were arrested and charged with Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Cocaine, Possession w/ Intent to Distribute CDS: Crack-Cocaine, Possession of CDS: Cocaine, Possession of CDS: Crack-Cocaine, and Possession of CDS Paraphernalia.