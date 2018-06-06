Threat to “Shoot up Mechanicsville Elementary School” Under Investigation

June 6, 2018

On Monday, June 4, 2018, at approximately 11: 15 a.m. a student reported to a staff member a threat was made to Mechanicsville Elementary School on Saturday June 2, 2018 during a live chat XBox game.

The student reported the offender stated, ”I am going to shoot up Mechanicsville Elementary School.”

Once reported, the Board of Education Department of Safety and Security was immediately contacted.

The situation is being investigated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Oliver, Principal of  Mechanicsville Elementary School, released the following statement.

Please know our first priority is the safety of our students, staff and school. We appreciate and encourage all students and members ‘of our community to continue following our safety protocol, if you see something, say something.


This entry was posted on June 6, 2018 at 11:21 am and is filed under All News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.