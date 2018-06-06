Threat to “Shoot up Mechanicsville Elementary School” Under Investigation

On Monday, June 4, 2018, at approximately 11: 15 a.m. a student reported to a staff member a threat was made to Mechanicsville Elementary School on Saturday June 2, 2018 during a live chat XBox game.

The student reported the offender stated, ”I am going to shoot up Mechanicsville Elementary School.”

Once reported, the Board of Education Department of Safety and Security was immediately contacted.

The situation is being investigated by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office.

Sandra Oliver, Principal of Mechanicsville Elementary School, released the following statement.

Please know our first priority is the safety of our students, staff and school. We appreciate and encourage all students and members ‘of our community to continue following our safety protocol, if you see something, say something.