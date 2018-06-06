Bailey Receives Endorsement from National Rifle Association

Jack Bailey, Senate candidate for District 29 (Calvert and St. Mary’s), has received the endorsement from the National Rifle Association. In addition, Jack Bailey received an AQ rating from the National Rifle Association Political Victory Fund (NRA-PVF).

This rating is reserved for a pro-gun candidate based on responses to a candidate questionnaire. It is the highest rating a candidate can receive without a voting record on Second Amendment issues.

“As a lifetime NRA member, avid sportsman, and strong 2nd Amendment supporter, I’m honored to receive the NRA’s endorsement and AQ rating. I will work in Annapolis to protect our 2nd Amendment rights and specifically, right to carry legislation in the State of Maryland.”

