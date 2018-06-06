Man Who Slit Family Puppy’s Throat Found Guilty a Second Time

June 6, 2018
Stephen Eugene Paysinger, 39 of Waldorf

Stephen Eugene Paysinger, 39 of Waldorf

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 2 day trial, convicted Stephen Eugene Paysinger, 39 of Waldorf, of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Paysinger was previously tried and convicted for the stated charge, but the case was overturned due to a legal technicality.

On February 25, 2016, officers responded to the 4900 block of Diamond Oaks Court in Waldorf and spoke with multiple witnesses.

An investigation revealed that on the evening of February 24, 2016, Paysinger entered the residence and grabbed a puppy belonging to the family who lived there. He then began choking the puppy. Afterwards, Paysinger retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the puppy. He then took the puppy outside and cut the puppy’s throat while threatening the residents of the house, including children ages 6, 11, and 17. The puppy was able to flee the residence after being cut.

One of the witnesses called 911 and police apprehended Paysinger that night. The puppy was found in the neighborhood the following morning. Fortunately, the puppy survived the brutal attack.

Stephen Eugene Paysinger, 39 of Waldorf

Stephen Eugene Paysinger, 39 of Waldorf

This entry was posted on June 6, 2018 at 6:13 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to Man Who Slit Family Puppy’s Throat Found Guilty a Second Time

  1. Anonymous on June 6, 2018 at 6:35 pm

    What a punk a## animal. Put this pos down.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 6, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    Hope he gets the maximum sentence.

    Reply
  3. Nana on June 6, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    OMG, you sick POS. I would like to know how much time does one get for Aggravated Animal Cruelty??? What about threatening children? No punishment for threatening the family and children. This made me sick to read and I hope Karma comes back and gets you 10 fold you POS.

    Reply
  4. Otis Scorpio is ready to spit on his hands and hoist the black flag on June 6, 2018 at 8:56 pm

    What a charming gentleman. Perhaps the limousine liberal SOMD judge who lets him off with slap on the wrist can invite him home for dinner, perhaps even to stay in the carriage house, you know, just until he gets back on track once again. It will have to be a pet-free household, of course.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on June 6, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Anyone who hurts an animal for no reason is pos.Hope he gets what he deserves.Inmates look at animal cruelty just as bad as any form of child abuse.
    Hope the puppy gets better.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.