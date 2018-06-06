Man Who Slit Family Puppy’s Throat Found Guilty a Second Time

Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County announced that on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, a Charles County jury, after a 2 day trial, convicted Stephen Eugene Paysinger, 39 of Waldorf, of Aggravated Animal Cruelty.

Paysinger was previously tried and convicted for the stated charge, but the case was overturned due to a legal technicality.

On February 25, 2016, officers responded to the 4900 block of Diamond Oaks Court in Waldorf and spoke with multiple witnesses.

An investigation revealed that on the evening of February 24, 2016, Paysinger entered the residence and grabbed a puppy belonging to the family who lived there. He then began choking the puppy. Afterwards, Paysinger retrieved a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the puppy. He then took the puppy outside and cut the puppy’s throat while threatening the residents of the house, including children ages 6, 11, and 17. The puppy was able to flee the residence after being cut.

One of the witnesses called 911 and police apprehended Paysinger that night. The puppy was found in the neighborhood the following morning. Fortunately, the puppy survived the brutal attack.

