Ryan Eugene “Nurm” Nurmi-Farris, 34, of Lusby, MD and formerly of Broomes Island, MD, passed away on June 2, 2018 at his residence.

Born August 17, 1983 in Prince Frederick, MD, he was the son of Donald Eugene Farris and Rita Elizabeth (Nurmi) Levy.

Ryan graduated from Patuxent High School in 2001 and was an Elevator Apprentice with the International Union of Elevator Constructors for two years.

Ryan is survived by his mother, Rita Levy of Belle Glade, FL; his father, Donald Farris of FL, his girlfriend, Maria Wysong of Lusby, MD; and his brothers, Richard “Bunk” Elliott (Annette) of Broomes Island, MD and Donald Farris of Baltimore, MD; grandmother, Annie Marie Elliott of Broomes Island, MD; and uncle, Ronald Farris of Fort Myers, FL.