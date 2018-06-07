Barbara Sue Clowser, 78, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Riverdale, MD passed away on June 4, 2018 at Asbury-Solomons Health Care Center.

Born May 10, 1940 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late William G. Moore, Sr. and Leora (Billings) Moore.

Barbara was a cashier for Giant Food for thirty years. She is survived by her children, Roy T. Clowser, Jr., and wife Wendy of Lusby, MD, Brian K. Clowser of Lanham, MD, and Kelly S. Clowser of Meyersdale, PA; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Anne Basham of Loris, SC, Lona Jones of Baltimore, MD and Mark Moore of Greeneville, TN. She was preceded in death on November 23, 1991 by her husband Roy T. Clowser, Sr. whom she married in Baltimore, MD on June 8, 1963; her son, Jeffrey G. Clowser; and siblings, William G. Moore, Jr., Douglas Moore, and Donna Warren.