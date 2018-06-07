Ruby Frances Howard, 99, of Dunkirk passed away June 2, 2018 at Burnett Calvert Hospice House surrounded by family. She was born November 15, 1918 in Bristol, MD, now a part of Lothian to Malcolm Olin and Mattie Mae (Griffith) Catterton. Ruby was raised in Bristol and attended public schools. She married J. Allen Howard, Sr., June 19, 1937 and they lived in Greenock and Annapolis before settling in Dunkirk in 1939. Ruby was primarily a homemaker and member of Smithville United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School for 30 years. In her leisure time she enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, traveling, houseplants and flower gardening.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband J. Allen Howard, Sr. and three sisters. She is survived by children James A. “Sonny” Howard, Jr. and wife Laverne of Dunkirk, Malcolm O. “Bubba” Howard, Sr. and wife Cecile of Lusby and Frances Mae Winter and husband Frank of Baltimore, 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.