North Point High School Graduation 2018

Charles County Public Schools kicked off its high school graduation ceremonies May 31 with the Class of 2018 from North Point High School. Graduates walked across the stage, eager to get their diplomas during a ceremony that celebrated the accomplishments, successes and future plans of 448 students.

North Point valedictorian Noah Kidwell plans to study biomedical engineering at The Ohio State University. During his speech to his classmates, Kidwell highlighted an important message each student who leaves North Point can resonate with after they graduate.

“As we’ve heard for the last four years, the real world starts here. We’ve been given all the tools and opportunities required to create a bright future for ourselves so all I have left to do is remind you to embrace change with open arms and you’ll be able to surpass any obstacle that you may face,” Kidwell said.

Plans for students in the North Point Class of 2018 range from attendance at colleges such as New York University, Howard University, Princeton University and Columbia University, to enlistments with the United States Air Force, Army and Army National Guard.

Salutatorian Michael Meade plans to study materials science and engineering at NC State University in the fall. In his speech to his classmates, Meade asked his peers to always remember how the North Point community shaped their future.

“We come from a place where our teachers and classmates alike, challenge us to be better today than we were yesterday. We are part of a community that, whether it’s through academics, arts, sports or participation in any of our countless clubs and activities, encouraged us to develop and pursue our interests and passions,” Meade said.

North Point’s graduation was the first of seven high school ceremonies held over three days from May 31, and June 1-2 at the Charles County Convocation Center at North Point. The Class of 2018 at North Point earned more than $37 million in scholarship offers. Photos from North Point’s graduation are posted on the school system website at http://www.ccboe.com/index.php/graduation-2018.