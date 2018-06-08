Westlake High School Graduation 2018

Have each other’s back and always remember where you came from. That was a key message shared among the Westlake High School senior class during the graduation ceremony held June 1. The graduating Wolverine Class of 2018 included 312 students, all of whom arrived to the ceremony, ready to begin their futures.

This year’s graduating class from Westlake earned a total of $15,935,587 in scholarship offers, one of the highest amounts a senior class from the school has earned in the past 22 years.

“We are leaving a legacy of the first class in Westlake history to earn over 15 million dollars in scholarships. Fifteen million. No one can tell us we did not accomplish great things,” Jazmine Valentine, Westlake valedictorian, said to her classmates.

Valentine plans to attend Hood College in the fall to study psychology. Also addressing her peers during the graduation ceremony was class salutatorian Margarita Santos, who will attend Mount St. Mary’s University in the fall to study biology. She delivered a sentimental speech to her peers, and encouraged her classmates to always create successes for themselves.

“It is our responsibility to make ourselves get where we want to be in life. I know that we all have some sort of goal to reach, whether it be specific or not,” Santos said.

Several students have already set post-secondary goals such as attending college or entering the military. Future plans for the Westlake Class of 2018 include Bowie State University, Coastal Carolina University and Virginia State University, to the College of Southern Maryland, Seton Hall University and the U.S. Navy.

At the end of the ceremony and with the designation as graduates from Westlake Principal Michael Meiser, the Class of 2018 turned their tassels and tossed their caps to celebrate.

Westlake’s graduation was the second of seven high school ceremonies held this past weekend at the Charles County Convocation Center at North Point High School.

Photos from all high school graduations are posted on the school system website at http://www.ccboe.com/index.php/graduation-2018.