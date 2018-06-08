Henry E. Lackey High School Class Graduation of 2018

June 8, 2018

Henry E. Lackey High School Class of 2018 salutatorian Eden Williams, pictured center, urged her peers to push themselves to do great things during the school’s graduation ceremony held Friday, June 1 at the Charles County Convocation Center. Williams and 213 other graduates in the Lackey Class of 2018 collectively earned nearly $13 million in scholarship offers.

“The future is truly in our hands, so let us make the most of it.” This is the message Henry E. Lackey High School valedictorian David “DJ” Nelson left with his graduating peers on June 1 during their graduation ceremony held at the Charles County Convocation Center.

The Charger Class of 2018 includes 214 graduates. Collectively, the graduating class earned nearly $13 million in scholarship offers. This year, Lackey’s graduating class is the smallest among Charles County’s seven high schools.

Nelson challenged his peers to live life to the fullest. “My challenge to each of you, and to myself, is to do all that you can do to reach your full potential,” Nelson said. Nelson plans to attend Penn State University to study mechanical engineering.

Helping Nelson lead the Lackey senior class is Eden Williams, class salutatorian. Williams will attend Towson University in the fall and plans to study international relations. She too encouraged her classmates to focus on being the best versions of themselves.

“Work hard and stay determined, because perseverance is unmeasurable. Push yourself to overcome obstacles and be the best version of yourself. I urge everyone to be grateful, be hard workers and be willing to learn from mistakes,” Williams said.

Plans for members of the Lackey Class of 2018 include acceptances to colleges and universities such as George Mason University, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, and Stevenson University to enlistments with the U.S. Navy and Marines.

Lackey’s graduation was the third of seven high school ceremonies that took place this weekend at the Convocation Center at North Point High School.

Photos from all high school graduations are posted on the CCPS website at http://www.ccboe.com/index.php/graduation-2018.

