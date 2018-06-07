La Plata High School Class Graduation 2018

La Plata High School wrapped up Charles County Public Schools graduation weekend June 2 with a look back at the four years the Class of 2018 has spent together and how they clicked into place. “We quickly learned a trait that I believe is the foundation to success and happiness in our lives to come: humility,” valedictorian Elena Quartararo said remembering freshman year. “We quickly realized how much bigger the world was than just us.”

Now the 285 graduates are venturing into the world whether into the workforce, college or the military. “Wherever it is that life finds us, it is imperative to remember the importance of recognizing others’ accolades and aptitudes, as well as admitting our own mistakes and shortcomings,” Quartararo said. “This is how we grow and improve ourselves.”

Senior class president Skye Taylor urged her fellow classmates to use their passion to help make the world a better place. “As president of this class I am impressed with our ability to stand up for what we believe in. Remember the hard work, determination and passion that brought us here today. Use your passion to help determine how you can make this world a better place,” Taylor said.

With $13.9 million in scholarship offers, La Plata students are going on to study at institutions such as Elon University, Delaware State University and Campbell University. They have signed up for military service, are heading right into the workforce or learning about a trade in an apprenticeship. It will be the first time in four years the La Plata Class of 2018 will not be together, and each will have to figure out their own way.

“Our class is like a big puzzle,” said Kyle Dunn, class salutatorian. “Members of our class, when unified, create a beautiful composite. Everyone has an effect on each other, everyone has been connected and one false move could have created a shockwave throwing various pieces out of balance.”

Even if separated, Dunn said, the class will hold tight to everlasting bonds. “Like a puzzle, the pieces of our class, no matter how spread apart, are always ready to come back together and reconnect,” he said. “We may even find out that our own puzzle piece can fit into another puzzle just as beautifully.”

La Plata’s graduation was the last of seven high school ceremonies held over three days this past weekend at the Charles County Convocation Center at North Point High School. Photos from all high school graduations are posted on the school system website at http://www.ccboe.com/index.php/graduation-2018.