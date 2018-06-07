Prince Frederick Woman Flown to Burn Center After Grease Fire

On June 6, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., firefighters from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department responded to Fawn Court, in Prince Frederick, for a house fire.

The female occupant sustained burns to her arms and legs as a result of attempting to extinguish a grease fire, and was flown to Washington Burn Center by Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 7.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The home suffered minor fire damage to front door entrance and the monetary loss to the structure and contents was estimated at less than $1,000

