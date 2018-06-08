St. Marys Sheriffs Office Seeking Information on Stolen Trailer

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on a stolen trailer. The trailer was stolen between the timeframe of May 20, 2018 to May 27, 2018, from the 42000 block of Greenwell’s Hill Lane, in Leonardtown. The trailer has a weld bead fashioned in the name “Sergio”, and at the time of the theft the trailer was loaded with lumber.

Anyone with information on the stolen trailer is asked to contact DFC. Dale Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension *8098, or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.