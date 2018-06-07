Charles County Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward for Information in Robbery at CVS

Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved in a commercial robbery that occurred on Thursday, June 7, 2018, at CVS, 6260 Crain Highway in La Plata.

A preliminary investigation showed that shortly after 5:00 a.m., three male suspects, possibly in their late teens to early twenties, entered the store and forced a pharmacist to open a safe containing pills. They fled afterwards, but it is not clear if they fled in a car. Detectives believe the same suspects were involved in similar crimes throughout the region.

Investigators are reviewing store surveillance footage, which is not available for release at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app, which can be found in the Android Store and Apple store by searching P3tips.

