Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot for St. Mary’s County 2018 Primary Election

The deadline to request a 2018 Primary Election absentee ballot be received by mail is June 19, 2018. The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the primary election for online delivery is June 22, 2018. Any registered voter in Maryland may request and vote by absentee ballot.

A voter who wishes to vote by absentee ballot may request an absentee ballot (1) online for voters with a Maryland driver’s license or MVA-issued ID card; (2) by submitting a signed application; (3) by telephone; (4) in writing; or (5) in person at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections. To request an absentee ballot application from the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, call 301-475-4200, ext. *1625 or visit the office at 41650 Tudor Hall Road, in Leonardtown, MD, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Voters may also visit elections.maryland.gov/voting/absentee.html to request an absentee ballot online, to print an application or for more information.

If a voter wishes to receive an absentee ballot by mail, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections must receive a completed absentee ballot application:

• If the request is mailed, by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

• If the request is submitted online or by email or fax, by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 19, 2018

If a voter wishes to receive an absentee ballot online, the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections must receive a completed absentee ballot application:

• If the request is mailed, by 5 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018

• If the request is submitted online or by email or fax, by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018

If a voter misses the applicable deadline, the absentee ballot request must be made in person at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections at 41650 Tudor Hall Road, in Leonardtown, MD.

The 2018 Primary Election will be held Tuesday, June 26, 2018, and the 2018 General Election on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Starting the 2nd Thursday before the election through the Thursday before the election, voters may vote in person at a designated early voting center(s) in their county of residence. Early voting locations and hours and additional election-related information and dates are available at: elections.maryland.gov/voting/early_voting.html.

For more information, please contact St. Mary’s County Board of Elections at 301-475-4200, ext. *1625 or the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-VOTE (8683) or elections.maryland.gov