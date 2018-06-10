Amateur Radio “Field Day” June 23 and 24 Demonstrates Science, Skill, and Service

Members of the St Mary’s County Amateur Radio Association will be participating in the national Amateur Radio Field Day exercise, June 23 – 24 at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.
Since 1933, ham radio operators across North America have established temporary ham radio stations in public locations during Field Day to showcase the science and skill of Amateur Radio. This event is open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. For more than 100 years, Amateur Radio — sometimes called ham radio — has allowed people from all walks of life to experiment with electronics and communications techniques, as well as provide a free public service to their communities during a disaster or emergency, all without needing a cell phone or the Internet.
In today’s electronic do-it-yourself (DIY) environment, ham radio remains one of the best ways for people to learn about electronics, physics, meteorology, and numerous other scientific disciplines, and is a huge asset to any community during disasters or emergencies if the standard communication infrastructure goes down.” Anyone may become a licensed Amateur Radio operator. There are more than 725,000 licensed hams in the United States, as young as 9 and as old as 100. And with clubs such as the St Mary’s Amateur Radio Association, it’s easy for anybody to get involved right here in Southern Maryland. For more information about Field Day or Amateur Radio, contact our club President at president@k3hki.org or visit www.arrl.org/what-is-ham-radio.