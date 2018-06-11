Two Inmates Charged with Assault Over TV
Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville and Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address
On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Deputy D Hersh of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of an assault between inmates.
Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville and Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address were observed by a Corrections Officer intertwined with each other following a dispute about television.
Stewart and Rangel were charged with Second-Degree Assault.
Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville
Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address
This entry was posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:30 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.
Filthy animals!
Rangel, why is that last name familiar?
Two of the ugliest critters on this earth.