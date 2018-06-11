Two Inmates Charged with Assault Over TV

June 11, 2018
Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville and Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address

Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville and Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Deputy D Hersh of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of an assault between inmates.

Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville and Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address were observed by a Corrections Officer intertwined with each other following a dispute about television.

Stewart and Rangel were charged with Second-Degree Assault.

Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville

Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville

Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address

Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address

This entry was posted on June 11, 2018 at 9:30 am and is filed under All News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Two Inmates Charged with Assault Over TV

  1. Anonymous on June 11, 2018 at 9:48 am

    Filthy animals!

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on June 11, 2018 at 9:56 am

    Rangel, why is that last name familiar?

    Reply
  3. The Ugly Forest on June 11, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Two of the ugliest critters on this earth.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.