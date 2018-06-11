Two Inmates Charged with Assault Over TV

On Tuesday, May 22, 2018, Deputy D Hersh of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center for the report of an assault between inmates.

Amanda Maria Stewart, 31, of Mechanicsville and Aliciana Christina Rangel, 28, of No Fixed Address were observed by a Corrections Officer intertwined with each other following a dispute about television.

Stewart and Rangel were charged with Second-Degree Assault.