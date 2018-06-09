Barbara Naomi Coffren, 88, of Avenue, MD passed away on June 1, 2018 surrounded by her loving family. Born at home in Clinton, MD on September 7, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Barbara Virginia Goddard Thompson and Ralph Goddard who passed away when she was 3 years of age and was raised by her loving step father Charles Thompson. Barbara was the loving wife of James Edwin Coffren whom she married in Christ Church, Clinton, MD on Sunday, October 19, 1947. She is survived by her children; Bruce Lee Coffren of Avenue, MD, Karen Virginia Coffren of Avenue, MD and Keith Alan Coffren (Shelly) of Waldorf, MD. 6 grandchildren; Nicholas Coffren (Lauren), Branden Coffren, Chelsea Coffren, Matthew Coffren, Lauren Coffren Tomko and Shannon Coffren. 2 great-grandchildren; Alexander James Bailey and Noah Edward Coffren. Barbara was preceded in death by her son James Gregory Coffren and Katherine Coffren.

Barbara graduated from Chamberlain Vocational High in 1947 where she won the American Legion Award. She was a resident of Prince George’s and St. Mary’s Counties, MD. Barbara was a Beautician in her own shop at a family residence, homemaker and part owner of a Dry Cleaning Store with her husband Eddie for 3 years. She enjoyed fishing, watching Ice Skating, country music, cooking for her family and dining out. Barbara was a wonderful wife, mother, aunt grandmother and great-grandmother.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 6, 2018 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father John Ball officiating. Interment will follow in Charles Memorial Gardens Leonardtown, MD. Pallbearers will be; Nick Coffren, Branden Coffren, Matthew Coffren, Shane Blankenship, Frank Bottalico, III and Ben Norton. Honorary Pallbearer; Randy Corbin

Contributions may be made to Salvation Army of Southern MD 7D Post Office Road Waldorf, MD 20602