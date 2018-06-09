Gloria Jean Bowers, 68, of Charlotte Hall, Maryland, passed away on June 5, 2018 in Charlotte Hall, MD. Gloria was born on October 6, 1949 to the late Alfred McCauley and the late Gladys Marie “Jimmie” (Fortman) McCauley.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Lisa Messenger (Dan); step-daughters, Lisa Martin (Eric) and Charlotte Ragsdale (Michael); brother, Alfred B. McCauley and her grandchildren, Clay Martin (Becca), Cole Martin, Colin Ragsdale (Paige), Morgan Ragsdale, Logan Martin and Grayson Ragsdale. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Paul W. Bowers, her sisters, Delores McCauley, Jeanette Porter, Ruth Tracey and her brother Robert McCauley.

Gloria was a member of the Maryland Farm Bureau, Charles County Farm Bureau and Women’s group, American Quarter Horse Association member, Kilties Majorettes flags and drum major leader, Girl Scouts and 4-H leader, CCSO Explorer adult volunteer, American Cancer Society, March of Dimes, and United Way member. She was also a notary and a member of the Women’s quilt and sewing group at Peace Lutheran Church.

Gloria retired from Southern States on March 5, 1994 and started working with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on March 7, 1994, retiring on September 29, 2017 as Deputy Director of Budgeting.

Gloria enjoyed farming, Boyd Bears, Longaberger baskets, travel, beaches, was an avid reader, loved the Cooking Channel and The Pioneer Woman, the DIY Channel and Weather channels, angels, animals, horseback riding, religion, crocheting, sewing, gardening, flowers and spending time with her grandsons, family, friends and Rosie.

Family and friends will be received for Gloria’s Life Celebration Visitation on Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 2PM to 5PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10AM at Peace Lutheran Church, 401 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602.

Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Cemetery, 7231 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Memorials in Gloria’s name may be made to: Peace Lutheran Church, 401 Smallwood Dr., Waldorf, MD 20602.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.

