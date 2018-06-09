Stacy Lynn Russell, 36, of Hedgesville, WV passed away on June 5, 2018.

Born on October 17, 1981 in Clinton MD, she was the daughter of Geary Allen Bish, Sr. and Terry Marie Russell (William).

Stacy graduated from La Plata High school in 2000 where she went on to further her education and became a certified dental assistant and continued on earning a certification in dental radiology. Stacy was born and raised in Charles County until 2014 when she and her husband Eddie along with their two children moved to Hedgesville WV. Stacy was an avid rescue mom for the Humane Society of Washington County and she loved scrap booking, crafting, camping, traveling and spending time with family and friends. Being a mom is what Stacy was most proud of; she will forever be loved and remembered for her beautiful heart and infectious smile.

Stacy is survived by her parents, Geary Allen Bish, Sr., and Terry Marie Russell (William), husband Edward, daughter Alexandra Jones, son Sean Russell, sister Jennifer McDonald (Patrick), grandmother Catherine Oden and grandparents Kenneth and Bonita Bish and sister-in- law Stefanie Russell. Stacy was especially fond of her nieces and nephews, Brookelyn, Kourtney and Nathen Porro, Jace McDonald, Jackson Bish, Samuel, Taylor and Hailey Bish, Molly Waters, and Joey Russell.

Stacy is preceded in death by her grandfather Richard Oden and her brother Geary Allen Bish, Jr.

Family will receive friends for Stacy’s Life Celebration Visitation on Wednesday, June 13th from 5 to 8pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be on Thursday, June 14th at 11am at Maryland Veterans’ Cemetery 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Pallbearers will be: Doug Beall, Richard Beall, Ryan Casselman, Tony Brensinger,

Chris Ramsey, Joey Russell and Hunter Bivens

Honorary Pallbearers: Justin Casselman and Griffin Fields

Donations can be made to: Humane Society of Washington County, 13011 Maugansville Road, Hagerstown Maryland 21740

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com