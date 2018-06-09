Elliot Weisman, 89, of California, MD passed away on June 5, 2018 at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Elliot was born on August 7, 1928 in Rockaway Beach, NY to the late Louis Weisman and Kitty Secol Weisman.

Elliot was a graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT in 1947. He proudly served in the United States Navy from July 21, 1948 to December 13, 1949. Elliot married Brenda Miller on October 11, 1988 in St. Mary’s County; they spent 29 wonderful years together. He enjoyed working with children and was a children’s shoe and clothing merchant for 45 years. Elliot began his career in shoe sales in 1955 as the owner of several shops including: the Elliot’s Shoe Center located on Three Notch Road, Marlyn’s Youngwear in Leonardtown and Lexington Park, Heel’ N Toe, and Marlyn’s StrideRite located in St. Mary’s Square and later in the Wildewood Shopping Center. He enjoyed photography, especially black and white, loved listening to music, traveling in his RV, telling jokes, and was an enthusiast of American History and target shooting.

Elliot is survived by his wife, Brenda Miller Weisman; sons, David Weisman, of Charlottesville, VA, and Steven Weisman, of Alaska; step-daughters, Dawn McCormick, of Covington, LA, and Denise Kirkland, of LA; sister, Lyn Moss (Jack), of GA; nine grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Weisman and Kitty Secol, and his first wife, Marlyn Weisman.

Family received friends for Elliot’s Visitation on Thursday June 7, 2018 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service followed at 1:00 p.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Highway, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650, or to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 10665 Stanhaven Place, Suite 205D, White Plains, MD 20695.

