Carl Stanley Brow, Jr., 80, of Hollywood, MD passed away June 4, 2018, at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born on June 14, 1937 in Wyandotte, MI to the late Carl S. Brow, Sr. and Maxine Brow.

In 1955 Carl was drafted into the United States Coast Guard. In 1966 he was released from active duty to the Coast Guard Reserve. He served as an Electronics Technician, Second Class, until his Honorable Discharge. Shortly thereafter he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Miami. After graduating, Carl worked on the GE Polaris Submarine Program for six years, then joined Florida Power and Light. He then spent several years with ARAMCO (Arabian American Oil Company) in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia and then Houston. He travelled extensively and saw much of Europe including the Netherlands, Italy, London, Paris, Greece, Germany, and Switzerland. After 17 years in the private sector, he joined the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division at Patuxent River Naval Air Station. He was the VAW Department’s Integrated Systems Head from 1986 to 1994. He then served as the Contractor Officer Representative for the PMA-231 and as the Lead Test Evaluation Engineer on the E-2C vapor cycle system. He served as a dedicated mentor and coach to many young engineers. After 30 years of dedicated service to his country, both in military and civilian roles, he retired in 2004.

He was an avid reader of non-fiction. He created a workshop in his basement and built flintlock rifles. He had an extensive collection. He was athletic and enjoyed running for many years. With age he changed to walking and walked three miles every day. His family was his greatest love and he enjoyed the time he got to spend with them.

Carl is survived by his sons, Gregory Brow of Atlanta, GA and William Brow of Boston, MA; his sister, Carlene Pearce (Frank) of Orange County, CA; 11 grandchildren; his friend and companion for 30 years, Linda Milgrim of Hollywood, MD; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his children, Meredith Rothrock and Carl S. Brow, III.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

