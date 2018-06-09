Katherine Moran Boarman (nee Murphy), a resident of Charlotte Hall and a payroll coordinator at The Wills Group, passed away unexpectedly at her home on June 2, 2018 at the age of 65. Kathy was born in Newburg on June 27, 1952 to Roger Leonard and Myrtle Valerie Murphy. She graduated from La Plata High School in 1970.

Kathy was an amazing, strong woman and loved by many. She enjoyed gardening, reading, watching bull-riding, and going on mini-vacations with her fiancée. She was the kind of woman who was nice to everyone but you were truly blessed if you were allowed into her life because she was a very private person. Her unexpected death will leave a hole in the lives of all that knew her. She will be deeply missed.

Kathy is survived by her fiancée, James Yorio; her five children, Katrina, James (Jeannie), David (Katie), Mary (Dustin), and Roger; six grandchildren, Sean, Ashlyn, Avery, Aryn, Tyler, and Eva. She is also survived by numerous family and friends.

We love you mom.

Friends received on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 5-8PM with Wake Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel (5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646). Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, June 8, 2018 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Newport Catholic Church (11555 St. Mary’s Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622). Interment to follow in the church cemetery.