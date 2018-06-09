Sarah Jean Bowling, 37, of Harrisburg, PA, formerly of Charles County, MD, died on June 2, 2018.

Born on June 22, 1980 in Clinton, Maryland, Sarah graduated from McDonough High School, Class of 1998 and attended College of Southern Maryland. She was employed as a kitchen designer.

Sarah was preceded in death by her grandparents, Reverend Milton E. Wolfe and Patricia D. Bowling.

She is survived by her parents, Dave and Staci Bowling, Cathy and David East; siblings Carrie (husband Steven) Lopacinski, Katie (husband Joey) Gale and Robbie Bowling; aunt of Anna and Brooke Lopacinski, Thomas and Emily Gale; grandparents Lillie May Wolfe,

Robert and Jeuleene Bowling; many other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 7, 2018 from 10 AM until time of service at 12 Noon at Living Word Community Church, 39371 Harpers Corner Road Mechanicsville, Maryland 20659. Interment to follow service.

Memorial contributions may be made to WellSpan Philhaven, 2601 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103.