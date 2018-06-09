Rudy Joseph Firmani, 89, of Edgewater passed away June 6, 2018. He was born August 23, 1928 in Italy to Silvio and Elizabeth Firmani. Rudy came to the United States with his family in 1936 and lived in Washington, D.C. He was employed as an ornamental iron worker and co-owner of Northeast Iron Works with his brothers. Rudy married Barbara Mae Holstein and they lived in Riverdale until moving to Turkey Point in 1997. In his leisure time, Rudy enjoyed fishing with his son, yardwork and gardening.

Rudy is survived by his wife Barbara Mae Firmani and son Gary Firmani and his wife Toni of Edgewater.