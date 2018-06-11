Lifeguards Credited After Saving Life at St. Charles High School Aquatic Center

On February 25th, 2018 lifeguards Madison Tompkins, Walter Hickey and Liam Vienneau were on-duty watching over swimmers from a birthday party at the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center at St. Charles High School.

During the party one of the guests had a seizure while swimming and became unresponsive in the water. The lifeguards quickly evacuated the pool and rescued the patient from the water. After getting the patient on the pool deck Lifeguard Madison Tompkins realized that her patient was in cardiopulmonary arrest and immediately began resuscitative efforts while the other lifeguards grabbed the AED and initiated 911. By the time paramedics arrived on-scene the lifeguard staff had revived the patient and regained a pulse and spontaneous respirations.

For their heroic efforts, the following employees from the Department of Parks and Recreation received the Civilian Life Safety Award from the Department of Emergency Services:

Madison Tompkins – Lifeguard

Walter Hickey – Lifeguard

Liam Vienneau – Lifeguard

Cameron Langley – Lifeguard



A short story of a courageous lifeguard that saved a man’s life and his mother who was there to witness it all.