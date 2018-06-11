Sick Teddy Bears Get TLC at EMS for Children Day on June 15

Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their sick or injured stuffed animals for evaluation and repair. If your child does not have a stuffed animal, stuffed bears will be provided while supplies last. There will be emergency vehicles and give-away items to promote pediatric emergency medical care within our community and to prevent children’s illnesses and injuries.

Each year, the federal EMS for Children program partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians to celebrate EMS for Children Day. National EMS for Children Day features hundreds of grassroots activities coast-to-coast as local communities and medical personnel focus activities on raising public awareness about the need for specialized emergency care for children.

For questions about this event, contact Suzanne Chagnon, Public Outreach and Public Education Coordinator, at 301-609-3470 or Chagnons@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.