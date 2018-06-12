Lexington Park Man Arrested for Child Abuse

On Sunday, June 10, 2018, Deputy First Class Sheena Tirpak responded to a check the welfare investigation involving a juvenile.

The victim advised that Joshua Menasse Bohbot, 34, of Lexington Park struck the victim’s head and thigh, which left a handprint through jeans.

Bohbot said he didn’t think he hit the victim hard enough to leave a mark and said the victim probably made the mark to get him into trouble. Bohbot said he had punished the victim by making the victim pick up dog feces in the backyard for asking him questions while he was taking his afternoon nap. Bohbot told the deputy that the victim “knows better than to ask me questions when I’m sleeping.”

Bohbot was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with Second-Degree Child Abuse and Second-Degree Assault.

