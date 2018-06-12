Lexington Park Man Arrested After Roommate Found Severely Beaten

On June 10, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., Corporal James Stone of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Rosewood Drive in Lexington Park for a reported assault.

Prior to entering the residence, police observed a Hispanic male exit from behind a shed in the corner of the yard that leads to the woods. The male exiting from behind the shed had no shirt or shoes and was wearing blue utility pants.

The described subject was later identified as Jose X Quinones Correa, 31, of Lexington Park.

A witness took Stone to a bedroom where the corporal saw a Hispanic male lying in a large pool of blood on the floor. The victim was struggling to breathe, both of his eyes were bruised/swollen shut, he had a large lump across the center of his forehead. The victim had blood across his face, arms, hands, upper torso, and legs, and blood was continuing to hemorrhage from his mouth and nose. Police had to place the victim into a rescue position to prevent him from aspirating on his own blood and bodily fluid. EMS responded and took over care of the victim.

The victim was transported by helicopter to PG Shock Trauma Center for incapacitating injuries, where he is currently on intubation for breathing, and has fractured bones in his face and severe head trauma.

Police spoke with the witness who advised that he went to sleep at 10:00 p.m., prior to going to sleep, he spoke with the victim who stated he was going to Cadillac Jacks. The witness told police woke up at approximately 2:45 p.m., to lights on in the common area of the house and observed Correa sitting on a bed talking on the phone when he overheard Correa say, “I think he is dead.” The witness then got up to see what was wrong, and observed the victim lying on the floor unresponsive in a large puddle of blood. The witness asked Correa what happened, and Correa replied, “He fell down.”

The witness further stated Correa exited the house and entered the woods wearing a red in color shirt and tan athletic shorts. Correa had changed his clothing to the blue pants with no shirt or shoes. He also had grass clippings all the way up his leg.

Correa was found with swollen knuckles, blood on his hand and face.

Correa had glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person

It was determined that Correa violently struck the victim repeatedly in the face.

Charging documents also state Correa is allegedly from Puerto Rico, and has a United States passport, however it appears the pass port could be a fraudulent. Correa had no other type of foreign visa or identification cards and has no family in the area and is a flight risk considering the circumstances of this crime.

Correa was arrested, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with First- and Second-Degree Assault

