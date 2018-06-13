Brenda Lee Nash, 76, of Callaway, MD died June 6, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD. Born January 9, 1942 in Great Mills, MD she was the daughter of the late Kenneth Aloysius and Mary Ruth Stone Woodburn. She was married to the late Harry Rexford Nash on July 2, 1960 in St. Regis Rectory, Holy Face Church and who preceded her in death on November 2, 1971.

She is survived by her sons, whom she raised as a young widow, Harry Nash and his wife Gail of Leonardtown, MD, Michael Nash and Mona Smith of Callaway, MD, Bill Nash and Joan Quattrocioccho of Lexington Park, MD as well as her grandson Kenneth Nash of Callaway, MD. Brenda is also survived by her sister Rose Marie Bean of Callaway, MD. She graduated from St. Michael’s High School “Class of 1959.” Brenda retired on January 25, 2002 from NAVAIR, Patuxent River, MD as a Budget Analyst with 25 years of government service. Her family, especially her grandson, were the joys of her life. All Funeral Service will be private.

Contributions may be made to the Second District Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1 Valley Lee, MD 20692.