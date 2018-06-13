Shooting at Stop Sign With Slingshot Ends in Drug Arrest for St. Leonard Man

June 13, 2018
Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard

Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard

On June 6, 2018 Calvert County Emergency Communications broadcasted a look out for a vehicle with two male subjects inside that were seen shooting a stop sign with possibly some type of slingshot or paintball gun in the area of Catalina Drive and Thunderbird Drive, in Lusby.

Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Sharon Drive, in Lusby. Deputy Gott made contact with two subjects inside the vehicle about why they were being stopped and confirmed they were the subjects that used a slingshot to shoot a stop sign in the Chesapeake Ranch of Estates.

Deputy Gott identified the driver as Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard and advised him a K9 scan of the vehicle would be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics.

Hedges was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).

Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard

Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard

This entry was posted on June 13, 2018 at 9:32 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to Shooting at Stop Sign With Slingshot Ends in Drug Arrest for St. Leonard Man

  1. Behind The Hedges on June 13, 2018 at 9:45 am

    At 35 – Living in the CRE – How does one pass the time? Shooting signs, of course.

    The ink works to the neck correctly assign this skin head to the lowest class of trash.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 13, 2018 at 12:19 pm

      It’s not that I don’t agree but he he is from ST LEONARD NOT CRE!It’s stated in the story and headline

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 13, 2018 at 3:11 pm

      He is not trash thank you nor is he a skin head don’t judge before you know someone

      Reply
    • Anonymous on June 13, 2018 at 3:40 pm

      I would really like to see the type of person you are passing judgement on somebody for making a f****** stupid decision I know this man personally he takes care of his kids he works all the time and he is a good person so what he shot at a f****** stop sign don’t act like you have never broken the law this is what happens when people say skinhead piece of trash are you much better of a person?? Yes what he did was Dumb and childish but people make mistakes

      Reply
  2. n on June 13, 2018 at 9:49 am

    You are 35 years old, it’s time to grow the hell up!

    Reply
  3. Brobi Wan Kenobi on June 13, 2018 at 9:57 am

    dude, you are 35 years old, riding around doing kid stuff, get your life together, out here trying to be Dennis the menace..

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on June 13, 2018 at 11:51 am

    don’t you want more for your life…?

    Reply
    • Anonymous on June 13, 2018 at 12:09 pm

      What more can anyone expect with that nasty crap all over his neck. Most jobs that require people to interact with customers or the public don’t want this as the face of their organization unless you work in a tattoo parlor or motorcycle shop. Even the tattoo parlor might reject him because they don’t want anyone thinking that nasty work was done at their shop.

      Reply
    • Michael Hedges on June 13, 2018 at 1:05 pm

      Yes, I want to shoot Interstate signs also…

      Reply
    • Annoynmous on June 13, 2018 at 4:14 pm

      Lol

      Reply
  5. Anonymous #13 on June 13, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    at least it wasn’t with a gun. Probably doesn’t know how to load one.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on June 13, 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Who are y’all to judge how one lives their lives.? So what, he shot a sign with a slingshot, I’m just happy to hear it wasn’t another overdose or murder.

    Reply
  7. Greg Ross on June 13, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    How does a dog alert to oxycidijf?,?(

    Reply
  8. Concerned on June 13, 2018 at 2:46 pm

    Better dress like Mort from Bazooka Joe IF he ever goes on a job interview!

    Reply
  9. Ashley E on June 13, 2018 at 3:01 pm

    A slingshot though?! This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. It’s a damn slingshot! Not a gun. Although, the fact that they found oxys doesn’t surprise me and is a completely different story.

    Reply
  10. Just wait a minute on June 13, 2018 at 3:22 pm

    1. He is not a skinhead , not all bald people are.
    2. Not all neck tattoos wearing people are trash.the drugs aren’t good , buth en uou have to consider all the closet junkies that do worse than shooting signs with a paintball.
    3. Does he need to grow up ? Yes..

    Reply
  11. J from Mech on June 13, 2018 at 3:25 pm

    That was a stupid thing he did. He is a good kid making a dumb decision. He does come from a decent family and is well liked by many. I’m sure he is regretful and has a lot to answer to including himself.

    Reply
  12. MATRIX on June 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    skin head with nothing to do but maybe go out and GET A JOB

    Reply
  13. Malcolm X on June 13, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    Neck tats=loser.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.