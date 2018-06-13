Shooting at Stop Sign With Slingshot Ends in Drug Arrest for St. Leonard Man

On June 6, 2018 Calvert County Emergency Communications broadcasted a look out for a vehicle with two male subjects inside that were seen shooting a stop sign with possibly some type of slingshot or paintball gun in the area of Catalina Drive and Thunderbird Drive, in Lusby.

Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Sharon Drive, in Lusby. Deputy Gott made contact with two subjects inside the vehicle about why they were being stopped and confirmed they were the subjects that used a slingshot to shoot a stop sign in the Chesapeake Ranch of Estates.

Deputy Gott identified the driver as Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard and advised him a K9 scan of the vehicle would be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics.

Hedges was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).

