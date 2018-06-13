Shooting at Stop Sign With Slingshot Ends in Drug Arrest for St. Leonard Man

On June 6, 2018 Calvert County Emergency Communications broadcasted a look out for a vehicle with two male subjects inside that were seen shooting a stop sign with possibly some type of slingshot or paintball gun in the area of Catalina Drive and Thunderbird Drive, in Lusby.
Deputy Gott of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Rousby Hall Road and Sharon Drive, in Lusby. Deputy Gott made contact with two subjects inside the vehicle about why they were being stopped and confirmed they were the subjects that used a slingshot to shoot a stop sign in the Chesapeake Ranch of Estates.
Deputy Gott identified the driver as Michael Hedges, 35, of St. Leonard and advised him a K9 scan of the vehicle would be conducted. The K9 scan resulted in a positive alert, and a search of the vehicle resulted in narcotics.
Hedges was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession-Not Marijuana (Oxycodone).
At 35 – Living in the CRE – How does one pass the time? Shooting signs, of course.
The ink works to the neck correctly assign this skin head to the lowest class of trash.
It’s not that I don’t agree but he he is from ST LEONARD NOT CRE!It’s stated in the story and headline
He is not trash thank you nor is he a skin head don’t judge before you know someone
I would really like to see the type of person you are passing judgement on somebody for making a f****** stupid decision I know this man personally he takes care of his kids he works all the time and he is a good person so what he shot at a f****** stop sign don’t act like you have never broken the law this is what happens when people say skinhead piece of trash are you much better of a person?? Yes what he did was Dumb and childish but people make mistakes
You are 35 years old, it’s time to grow the hell up!
dude, you are 35 years old, riding around doing kid stuff, get your life together, out here trying to be Dennis the menace..
don’t you want more for your life…?
What more can anyone expect with that nasty crap all over his neck. Most jobs that require people to interact with customers or the public don’t want this as the face of their organization unless you work in a tattoo parlor or motorcycle shop. Even the tattoo parlor might reject him because they don’t want anyone thinking that nasty work was done at their shop.
Yes, I want to shoot Interstate signs also…
Lol
at least it wasn’t with a gun. Probably doesn’t know how to load one.
Who are y’all to judge how one lives their lives.? So what, he shot a sign with a slingshot, I’m just happy to hear it wasn’t another overdose or murder.
How does a dog alert to oxycidijf?,?(
Better dress like Mort from Bazooka Joe IF he ever goes on a job interview!
A slingshot though?! This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever read. It’s a damn slingshot! Not a gun. Although, the fact that they found oxys doesn’t surprise me and is a completely different story.
1. He is not a skinhead , not all bald people are.
2. Not all neck tattoos wearing people are trash.the drugs aren’t good , buth en uou have to consider all the closet junkies that do worse than shooting signs with a paintball.
3. Does he need to grow up ? Yes..
That was a stupid thing he did. He is a good kid making a dumb decision. He does come from a decent family and is well liked by many. I’m sure he is regretful and has a lot to answer to including himself.
skin head with nothing to do but maybe go out and GET A JOB
Neck tats=loser.