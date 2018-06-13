Walter Wise, “Walt”, 89, of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 10, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on September 20, 1928 in Leonardtown, MD he was the son of the late Bertha Susan Mattingly Wise and William Paul Wise. Walter was the loving husband of the late Joan Patricia Russell Wise who preceded him in death on June 14, 2013 and whom he married on May 1, 1954 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD. Walter is survived by his children: Joan Marie Wise (John Michael Klear) of Leonardtown, MD, Jeannette Elaine Loving (John) of Mechanicsville, MD, Kathleen Wise (Randy Hoffman) of Leonardtown, MD, Judith Ann Orem (Tom) of Easton, MD, Walter Robert (Bobby) Wise (Cindy) of Chaptico, MD and Beverly Jean Wise of Fairfax, VA. 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Margaret Elizabeth Rita Martin, William Paul Wise, James Franklin Wise and Stephen Emanuel Wise.

Walter graduated from Great Mills High School in 1946 and was a lifelong St. Mary’s County MD resident.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 from 5:00 PM-8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady’s at Medleys Neck Catholic Church in Leonardtown, MD with Father John Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be: David James Downs, Matthew Loving, Brad Hinkle, Tem Weiland, Cole Collins and Gabby Wise. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Bernard Beavans, Kennedy Abell and Francis Balta.

Contributions may be made to Leonardtown Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299 Leonardtown, MD 20650.