William Clarence “Repete” Mattingly, Sr., of Hollywood, MD passed away June 7, 2018, at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD surrounded by his loving family.

He was born at home in Hollywood, MD on February 27, 1932 to the late Albert Lee Mattingly and Mary Beatrice Wallace.

Repete was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. He attended St. John’s Catholic School in Hollywood, MD. On December 27, 1954 he married his beloved wife, Margaret Jane Abell Mattingly. Together they celebrated over 42 wonderful years of marriage together before her passing in May 1997. He was employed as a dedicated Service Technician for SMECO for 38 years until his retirement in 1997.

He was an avid Redskins fan. Repete also enjoyed taking cruises with his friends and family. He liked cooking and baking for his friends and family. His family was his top priority and he loved spending time with them, especially during the holidays.

Repete was a Charter Member and Life Member of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and was inducted into the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fire Association Hall of Fame. He served in the National Guard and was a member of Patuxent Moose Lodge 2393 (Hollywood). He spent many hours volunteering with the Fire Department and could often be found working behind the scenes, including helping the Ladies Auxiliary stuff 70 hams for their annual dinner in March.

Repete is survived by his children: Brenda Raley (Larry) of Hollywood, MD, Margaret “Cleo” Massey (Ken) of Columbia, SC, William C. “Bill” Mattingly, Jr. (Maureen) of Hollywood, MD, and Charles Barry Mattingly (Cindy) of Hollywood, MD; his brother Charles “Pete” Mattingly (Shirley) of Hollywood, MD, his sister, Rose “Sis” Adams of California, MD; his loving companion for over 20 years, Ag Tinsley and shared dog Benji of Hollywood, MD; 6 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Albert Mattingly, Rose Bernadette Cusic, Mary Beatrice Cusic, Thomas Ford Mattingly, Clara Mae Thomas, and Melvin Mattingly.

Family will receive friends for Repete’s Life celebration on Monday, June 11, 2018 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:00 p.m. at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. by Reverend Raymond Schmidt at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD, 20636. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Bill Mattingly, Jr., Barry Mattingly, Jim Lloyd, Calvin Joy, Steve Facini, and Donnie Johnson. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandchildren and the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department Members.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636 and Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.