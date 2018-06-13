Claudia Dell Dennis, 79, of Waldorf, Maryland, died on June 9, 2018 at Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC.

Born on October 12, 1938 in San Diego, California, Mrs. Dennis was the daughter of the late Edna and Claude Unger. She was a homemaker and mom who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Dennis is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas Dennis Sr.; children Debra Brown, Donna Price and her husband Ralph, Thomas Dennis Jr. and his wife Tracy; grandchildren Robert Brown, Mandy Brown, Ralph Price Jr., Brittany Price, Brian Price, Brandy Price, Tyler Dennis, and Shelby Dennis; great grandchildren Kolby, Nathan, and Colton; sisters Maxine Cameron, Mary Norris, Sharon Unger, and Karen Pysh.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 from 10 AM to 11 AM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, Maryland 20646 where procession to leave for service and interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601 at 11:30AM.