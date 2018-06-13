Patricia Dee Tagert, 67, of Waldorf, passed away at home on June 7, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 22, 1950, in Nuremberg, Germany, Patti was the daughter of the late George E. Bland and Hazel Brock Bland. She graduated from Indiana University. Patti worked as an I.T. Specialist for the Charles County Department of Social Services until her retirement in 2011. She was an avid animal lover and raised horses, dogs and cats at her home. Her greatest joy was caring for and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 38 years, James W. Tagert, Jr.; children, Jamie Garris and her husband Eugene, Jimmy Tagert and his wife Brandy, and Joey Tagert; grandchildren, Joshua Garris, Luke Garris, Cayden Tagert, Carter Tagert, Hailey Tagert and Hannah Tagert; sister Barbara Huiras.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 3 PM with a memorial service to follow at 5 PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. located at 5635 Washington Avenue La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Charles County, P. O. Box 1015 Waldorf, MD 20601, online at www.humanesocietycc.org, or Cancer Research Institute 29 Broadway 4th Floor New York, NY 10006-3111, online at www.cancerresearch.org.