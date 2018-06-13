Elmer Richard Channell, Sr., 99

Elmer Richard Channell, Sr. died peacefully at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home in Charlotte Hall, MD on Friday, June 8, 2018. He was 99.

He was born June 6, 1919 in Valley Head, WV to Jeremiah Oliver and Lucy Anzina (Snyder) Channell. Elmer was raised on a farm in Valley Head and attended public schools. He married Ina Mae (Ware) Hannah on August 28, 1954 and they lived in Landover Hills, MD; Hyattsville, MD; and Spring Hill, FL. He was a member of Mt. Harmony/Lower Marlboro United Methodist Church, Owings, MD and had previously attended Valley Head United Methodist Church, Valley Head, WV; First Brethren Church, Washington, DC; First Brethren Church, Lanham, MD; and Spring Hill First United Methodist Church, Spring Hill, FL. Elmer lost the love of his life, Ina Mae, on August 25, 1982, and relocated to Dunkirk, MD 21 years ago to be closer to family.

Elmer attended the Coyne Electrical School, Chicago, IL and graduated in 1941. He worked at Bethlehem Steel for a short time before working at Glenn L. Martin at Middle River, MD. On August 26, 1942, Elmer enlisted at Fort Benjamin Harrison. His WWII journey took him to Florence, South Carolina for basic training with the Army Air Corps, then on a train to San Francisco, CA to catch ship to the South Pacific. He was stationed in Australia, New Guinea, and the Philippines with the 33rd Troop Carrier Squadron as an aircraft electrician for almost three years. One of Elmer’s favorite recollections of the war was when he had the opportunity to work on General MacArthur’s airplane that had made a stopover on the island he was stationed on. Upon his discharge, he went to work at Patuxent River Naval Air Station and then transferred to Andrews Air Force Base and was assigned to the 113th Wing of the District of Columbia Air National Guard.

Elmer also enjoyed traveling around the world. He visited the United Kingdom, Germany and the Caribbean. He also visited most of the United States. Church was important to Elmer and he loved listening to the music. But most of all, he loved and enjoyed being with his family.

He is survived by his two children; a son, Elmer Richard Channell, Jr. (Donna) of Lewes, DE and a daughter, Linda Channell Norris of Dunkirk, MD. He is also survived by two sisters; Hazel Sandhoff, Spring Hill, FL and Glenna McCue, Maysville, NC. In addition, he is survived by three grandsons; Stephen Michael Channell, Mark David Channell (Danielle), and Bryson Ryan Norris; and one great-grandson, Benjamin Ryan Channell.