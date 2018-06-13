William D. Griffith, Jr., 75, of Bryans Road, MD, passed away on June 6, 2018 at Fort Washington Medical Center in Fort Washington, MD.

Born in Christiansburg, VA on July 7, 1942 to the late William D. Griffith, Sr. and the late Garnett Griffith, William is survived by his wife, Helen Griffith; son, William D. Griffith, III (Jo Lynn); daughter, Barbara Anderson (Kevin); grandchildren, Tyler, Alexis, Meghin, Elizabeth, Gregory and Sara; and great-grandchildren, Paxton, Soren and Roswell.

William served in the US Army as an Airborne Ranger. He retired from the Metropolitan Police Dept. and worked at the Board of Education as a Teacher’s Assistant. William never slowed down after retirement enjoying coaching football, baseball and girls’ basketball at Lackey High School as well as football at Great Mills High School. He also served in various coaching roles for youth football and baseball in Bryan’s Road.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 10, 2018 from 2-4PM and 6-8PM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary's Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will also be held on Monday, June 11, 2018 at 10AM . Interment will be held at a later date at Memory Gardens in Madison, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's memory to the William Griffith Scholarship Fund in c/o Community Bank of the Chesapeake (P.O. Box 38 Waldorf, MD 20604).