Virginia Woman Arrested in Prince Frederick with Possession with Intent to Distribute CDS

On June 5, 2018 Deputy Ridgely of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office observed a driver on their cell phone and conducted a traffic stop in the area of N. Solomons Island Road and Hospital Road, in Prince Frederick.

When Deputy Ridgley approached the vehicle he could immediately detect the strong odor of marijuana. Deputy Ridgely made contact with driver later identified as Jada Mallory, 20, of Virginia and advised her of the reasons for the stop and that a search of the vehicle would be conducted. The search resulted in narcotics and paraphernalia.

Mallory was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with CDS: Possession- Marijuana 10+ Grams, CDS: Possession with Intent to Distribute, and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

