Lusby Woman Caught Shoplifting at Payless in Prince Frederick

June 14, 2018
Kathleen Wagner, 33, of Lusby

On June 10, 2018 Deputy S. Naughton of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Payless, in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft.

Emergency Communications broadcasted a lookout for a female who had just stole items from the store and the vehicle the female was occupying. Deputy Naughton arrived on scene and located the matching suspect vehicle from the broadcast. Deputy Mohler was also on scene and located the female suspect later identified as Kathleen Wagner, 33, of Lusby.

A search of Wagner’s vehicle was conducted. The search resulted in the stolen merchandise, narcotics, and paraphernalia.

Wagner was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center and charged with Theft Scheme: $100 to $1500, Theft: $100 to under $1500, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana (Suboxone).

3 Responses to Lusby Woman Caught Shoplifting at Payless in Prince Frederick

  1. Rob Stark on June 14, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Let’s all hope that she doesn’t breed.

    Reply
  2. Pay More Now on June 14, 2018 at 10:53 am

    An addict stealing? No – it can’t be.

    Looks like this hunch back needs a hair brush!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on June 14, 2018 at 11:27 am

    Another filthy junkie stealing for drug money. What a surprise.

    Reply

