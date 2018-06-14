Single Vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident Injures One in California

On Thursday, June 14, 2018, at approximately 10:45 a.m., Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Patuxent Beach Road, in the area Patuxent Boulevard, in California, for the reported serious motor vehicle accident with possible entrapment.

Crews arrived on scene to discover a single vehicle off the roadway and down an embankment with the driver/single occupant out of the vehicle.

The patient was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 hanger, and will be flown to an area trauma center.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.



