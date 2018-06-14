Christine Angelotti “Chrissie” Moore, 58, of St. Leonard, MD passed away on June 8, 2018 at Calvert Health Medical Center.

Born February 1, 1960 in Cincinnati, OH, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Robert Angelotti and Caroline (Crossfield) Angelotti. Chrissie graduated from Winston Churchill High School in 1978 and from Frostburg State University in 1982 where she was a member of Lambda Phi Delta. She moved to Calvert County from Germantown, MD in 2001 and was a Social Worker. Chrissie enjoyed boating, fishing, going to the beach, and spending time with her daughters, family and friends.

Chrissie is survived by her husband, Timothy Moore; her daughters, Sasha Moore and Samantha Moore of St. Leonard, MD; and her brothers, Phillip Angelotti of St. Leonard, MD and Robert Angelotti of Manassas, VA.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 19, 2018 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 1:00 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD 20657. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sheldon E. Goldberg Memorial Fund for the Center for Breast Care, Calvert Health Care Center Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 2127, Prince Frederick, MD 20678, or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403.