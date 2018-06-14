Bailey Receives Endorsement from Delegate Mark Fisher

From Delegate Mark Fisher (R -District 27C)

I am pleased to join Governor Larry Hogan and offer my endorsement of Jack Bailey for State Senate in District 29. We need a proven leader in Annapolis who will work with our delegation and with our governor. Jack has served the State of Maryland for 30 years as a Natural Resources Police Officer and I have no doubt that he will continue to work tirelessly to represent the citizens of District 29.

His experiences working in the General Assembly for both the Maryland Natural Resources Police and the Fraternal Order of Police will make him a valuable asset and give him the tools to fight for you in Annapolis.

Jack understands how important it is to work with local leaders, listen to the issues, and work toward solutions. Send someone to Annapolis that everyone can work with and get things accomplished. Therefore, I offer my endorsement of Jack Bailey for State Senate in District 29.

