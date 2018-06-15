St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information on Stolen Motorcycle

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the stolen motorcycle.

The Kawasaki KLX 140L motorcycle was stolen from the 41000 block of Alvey Stone Lane, in Mechanicsville, between the dates of June 8, 2018 and June 9, 2018.

Anyone with information on the theft or location of the motorcycle is asked to contact DFC. Dale Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension *8098 or by email at Dale.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

